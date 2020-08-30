Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $90,000 Investment in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 60.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $162,127.28. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 72,598 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $490,036.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,182 shares of company stock worth $1,075,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.63 on Friday. Ardelyx Inc has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $493.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

