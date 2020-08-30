Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.18). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,538,062 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $8,167,109.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,130,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,315,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

