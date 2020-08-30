US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.33. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.