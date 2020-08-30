Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 45,600 Shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEDL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vedanta by 90.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,282 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,476,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 277,235 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,620,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 273,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 667.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 190,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEDL opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.81. Vedanta Ltd has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vedanta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

