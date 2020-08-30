Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Skyline worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 52.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Skyline by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Skyline by 3,576.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Skyline in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Skyline by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $29.26 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

