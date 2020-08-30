New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 74,892 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,892 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of ALLETE worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,896,000 after purchasing an additional 66,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $54.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.34. ALLETE Inc has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

