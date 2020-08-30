New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of SPS Commerce worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in SPS Commerce by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $82.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,923. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,494.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,465 shares of company stock worth $10,356,209. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

