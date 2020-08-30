Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,140 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.66.

NCLH stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

