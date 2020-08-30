State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Chemours worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CC opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

