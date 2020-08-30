US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 179,782 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,149,000 after acquiring an additional 263,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $674,340. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

