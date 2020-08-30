US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 724.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE:HUN opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

