Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,800 First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $851,000.

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

