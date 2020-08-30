Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,151 Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

2020-08-30

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 296,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 223,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 282,276 shares during the period.

BSJL opened at $23.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

