New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 553,273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.87% of Alphatec worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 119.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 36.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $375.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%. The company had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $44,912.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 657,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,583.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,929 shares of company stock valued at $272,713. 34.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

