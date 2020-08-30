New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,500 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Ralph Lauren worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 377,663 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,033 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,906,000 after acquiring an additional 123,867 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 65.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,090,000 after acquiring an additional 335,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $49,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

