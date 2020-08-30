Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 31.6% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 13.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.03. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.