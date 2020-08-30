KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $250.53 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,231,339 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,644 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.6% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $250,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,282 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 28.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,714.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $231.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day moving average is $184.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.