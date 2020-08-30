Doyle Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,508 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $1,374,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $231.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.63 and a 200-day moving average of $184.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

