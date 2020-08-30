Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 46,534 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 46,534 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 10.2% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,282 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 28.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,099,284 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,225,000 after purchasing an additional 240,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

MSFT stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,714.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

