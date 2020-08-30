Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Alleghany Corp DE’s Largest Position

Alleghany Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 674,761 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 11.5% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $143,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 37.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $228.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $231.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

