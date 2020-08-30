Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 7,350 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,398 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 37.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $231.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.