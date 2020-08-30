Jennison Associates LLC Has $6.04 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,684,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,224,728 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of Microsoft worth $6,041,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day moving average is $184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,714.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $231.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

