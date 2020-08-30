Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 397,237 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $397,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $231.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,714.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

