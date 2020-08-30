Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 54 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 10.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,282 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,099,284 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,225,000 after acquiring an additional 240,703 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $228.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $231.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

