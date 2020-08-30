Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.