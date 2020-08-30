State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $173.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.67.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. BidaskClub lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.