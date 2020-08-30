Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in II-VI by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 92,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. Northland Securities cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

IIVI opened at $44.30 on Friday. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $725,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,900. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

