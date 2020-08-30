NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.60% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

