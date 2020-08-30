Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 247 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 127.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 210.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.