Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 6,700 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 134.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of STRL opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $401.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

