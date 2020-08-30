Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,638 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEFA. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,958,000 after buying an additional 174,205 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of BATS HEFA opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

