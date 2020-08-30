Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,321 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period.

FPEI opened at $19.64 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

