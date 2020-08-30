Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,321 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period.

FPEI opened at $19.64 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in VMware, Inc.
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in VMware, Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in GSX Techedu Inc.
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in GSX Techedu Inc.
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Corp
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Corp
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
International Paper Co Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp
International Paper Co Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report