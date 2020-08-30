Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,273 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 69,814 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17,210.3% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 178,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,094 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $1,725,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

