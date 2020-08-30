Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 352,637 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 477,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,882,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

NYSE:CRL opened at $217.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $221.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.22.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

