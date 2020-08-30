ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the second quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 18.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.79. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. ValuEngine raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

