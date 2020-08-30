Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 4,097 Shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.87% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of BDCS stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

