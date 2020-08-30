Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,322 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 48.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,618 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Transocean by 24.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 490,115 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 96,708 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 72.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 1,635.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,665 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 306,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Transocean by 122.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,988 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Clarkson Capital downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.54.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $768.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.