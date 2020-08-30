Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period.

NVG stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

