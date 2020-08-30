Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 66.2% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 90,997 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 84.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 76,602 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,179,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $7.01 on Friday. RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $290.05 million, a PE ratio of -701.00 and a beta of 1.14.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

