Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of IYT opened at $200.82 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.62.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

