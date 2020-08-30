Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $24.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

