Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,305.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,662 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 68,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $810,464.07. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Insiders have sold 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

