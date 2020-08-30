Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 8,154 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,011.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 85.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of PDM opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

