Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 3,515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,031,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,508,000 after buying an additional 6,836,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 497.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,710,000 after acquiring an additional 816,822 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Repligen by 118,477.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 299,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 178.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 243,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.42. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,154,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,450,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $3,393,897. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

