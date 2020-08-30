Advisory Services Network LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 53.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 74.4% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 72.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 45.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after buying an additional 227,988 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

