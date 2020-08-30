D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 5,500 Shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDHL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.57. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 219.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

