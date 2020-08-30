CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,532 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSE IGR opened at $6.16 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

