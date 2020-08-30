Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Stake Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 335.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

NWL stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

