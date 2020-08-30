Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWY opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

