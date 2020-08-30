Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Flower One Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 92,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 153,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

About Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates a 25,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with 9 grow rooms capable of cultivating a total of 4,500 plants per cycle.

