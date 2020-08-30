Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Flower One Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 92,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 153,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

About Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates a 25,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with 9 grow rooms capable of cultivating a total of 4,500 plants per cycle.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in VMware, Inc.
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in VMware, Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in GSX Techedu Inc.
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in GSX Techedu Inc.
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Corp
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Corp
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
International Paper Co Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp
International Paper Co Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report